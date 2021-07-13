KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,700 UP 1,400
KIH 101,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE Himart 34,850 UP 900
GS 45,250 UP 800
CJ CGV 29,850 DN 50
LIG Nex1 41,350 DN 250
Fila Holdings 53,600 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,585 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 243,000 UP 1,500
DongwonInd 254,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 310,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 109,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 38,900 UP 550
GCH Corp 33,700 DN 600
SGBC 95,300 UP 2,400
LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 UP 150
POSCO 345,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 55,800 UP 800
SamsungElec 79,800 UP 100
NHIS 12,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 UP 20,000
KPIC 248,500 UP 20,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,330 UP 150
SKC 161,000 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 49,650 UP 200
GS Retail 36,900 UP 450
Ottogi 531,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 35,900 UP 50
F&F Holdings 36,350 UP 300
LS 70,700 UP 1,100
MERITZ SECU 4,870 UP 75
HtlShilla 95,300 UP 2,000
GC Corp 323,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 82,700 DN 2,200
SamsungElecMech 185,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 44,300 UP 700
KSOE 127,500 UP 500
