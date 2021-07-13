KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,650 UP 900
OCI 114,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 0
KorZinc 430,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,670 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 79,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 57,300 UP 400
S-Oil 103,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 223,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 UP 14,000
HMM 43,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 92,300 UP 1,000
Hanssem 117,500 UP 9,000
KumhoPetrochem 220,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 777,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 123,000 UP 2,500
DWEC 7,380 DN 20
DongwonF&B 218,500 0
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 53,400 DN 700
LGH&H 1,737,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 840,000 DN 9,000
SamsungEng 22,550 DN 300
NAVER 441,000 UP 22,500
KEPCO KPS 41,300 DN 1,150
DSME 33,550 UP 200
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 350
PanOcean 7,740 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 25,450 UP 600
KT 33,100 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 0
LOTTE TOUR 19,800 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,500 UP 400
Kakao 161,000 DN 1,000
KT&G 83,800 UP 200
DHICO 25,500 0
Doosanfc 47,600 UP 450
DSINFRA 14,450 0
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas