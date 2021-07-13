KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LG Display 23,450 UP 250
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 200
SK Innovation 272,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 38,050 UP 900
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 700
Hansae 22,600 UP 200
LX HAUSYS 103,500 DN 500
Youngone Corp 41,450 UP 350
CSWIND 79,900 UP 3,400
GKL 16,600 UP 150
KOLON IND 80,800 UP 2,100
HanmiPharm 341,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,590 UP 70
emart 157,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY518 00 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 55,600 UP 300
HANJINKAL 65,400 DN 400
DoubleUGames 61,500 UP 100
CUCKOO 121,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 140,000 UP 2,000
MANDO 62,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 64,400 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 49,000 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,400 UP 1,150
Netmarble 136,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69500 UP1200
ORION 118,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 0
BGF Retail 169,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 249,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 32,850 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 906,000 UP 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 552,000 UP 38,000
SKBS 154,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 150
HYBE 309,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 211,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 153,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 100
(END)
