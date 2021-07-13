LG Display 23,450 UP 250

FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 200

SK Innovation 272,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 38,050 UP 900

KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 700

Hansae 22,600 UP 200

LX HAUSYS 103,500 DN 500

Youngone Corp 41,450 UP 350

CSWIND 79,900 UP 3,400

GKL 16,600 UP 150

KOLON IND 80,800 UP 2,100

HanmiPharm 341,500 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,590 UP 70

emart 157,500 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY518 00 UP1300

KOLMAR KOREA 55,600 UP 300

HANJINKAL 65,400 DN 400

DoubleUGames 61,500 UP 100

CUCKOO 121,000 UP 1,000

COSMAX 140,000 UP 2,000

MANDO 62,600 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 DN 5,000

INNOCEAN 64,400 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 49,000 DN 600

H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,400 UP 1,150

Netmarble 136,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69500 UP1200

ORION 118,000 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 0

BGF Retail 169,000 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 249,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 32,850 UP 100

HYOSUNG TNC 906,000 UP 28,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 552,000 UP 38,000

SKBS 154,500 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 150

HYBE 309,000 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 211,500 UP 1,500

DL E&C 153,000 UP 1,500

LX HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 100

