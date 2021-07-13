KBO's Heroes sign ex-MLB hitter Will Craig
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes announced Tuesday they've signed former major leaguer Will Craig.
Craig will make US$371,000 for the rest of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season as a replacement for David Freitas, who was released on June 23, in the Heroes' lineup.
Craig, 26, was a first round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016 out of Wake Forest University. He appeared in just 20 major league games over the past two years, including 18 this year. He batted .203/.261/.281 in those 20 games with a home run and three RBIs.
In 33 Triple-A games this year, Craig batted .287/.367/.549 with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He only played first base in the majors but has handled third base and right field in the minors.
The Heroes said they expect power production from the 190-centimeter, 106-kilogram player, and added Craig should also be able to flash his on-base skills in the KBO.
The Heroes said they have spoken to Craig about their need for outfield depth, and the player responded by devoting extra time to working out on the field.
Craig will travel to South Korea as soon as his work permit is issued, and will serve his mandatory 14-day quarantine before reporting to his new club.
The KBO suspended the regular season on Monday in light of five COVID-19 cases involving two clubs. All games scheduled for this week have been pushed back to a later date. Then the league will go on an Olympic break from next Monday to Aug. 9.
Depending on how quickly he gets his work visa, Craig may be able to join the Heroes without missing that many games.
KBO clubs can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. Teams can replace no more than two of them within a season, and the Heroes have already used up their two chances. Before waiving Freitas last month, they cut ties with starter Josh A. Smith in April and reunited with their former ace Jake Brigham.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas