No S. Korean casualties reported in South Africa riots: official
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- No South Korean casualties have been reported so far in riots that erupted in South Africa, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, following reports of damage to an LG Electronics Inc. factory.
At least 10 people have been killed and around 500 arrested since recent protests triggered by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma turned into violent rioting as mobs and others began to ransack shops and buildings.
An LG TV factory located in Durban has been destroyed after multiple looting and arson attacks over the weekend. A South Korean wig manufacturer also suffered property damage.
"We gather that there have been no casualties of our citizens reported so far," foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing.
Around 3,300 South Koreans are living in the country, according to foreign ministry data. Most of them are staying in Johannesburg and Pretoria, while about 1,000 people are in Cape Town and 120 others in Durban, the epicenter of the violence.
"Our embassy in South Africa has asked the authorities of the host country to beef up protective measures for our companies, and we are constantly communicating with the companies there to deliver their requests to the government and other related agencies of the host country," Choi said.
Incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday (local time) ordered the deployment of troops to help police quell the violence.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas