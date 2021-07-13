S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 13, 2021
All News 16:46 July 13, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.857 0.852 +0.5
2-year TB 1.225 1.197 +2.8
3-year TB 1.424 1.384 +4.0
10-year TB 2.035 2.022 +1.3
2-year MSB 1.217 1.186 +3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.896 1.877 +1.9
91-day CD 0.690 0.680 +1.0
