JCS chairman meets new USFK commander, discusses readiness, alliance
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Won In-choul met with new U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera Tuesday and discussed ways to boost a combined readiness posture and the bilateral alliance, officials said.
LaCamera took office earlier this month to lead the U.S. military in South Korea, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.
During the meeting, Won stressed the importance of maintaining a robust combined defense posture and advancing the bilateral alliance. LaCamera vowed to "strive towards an even greater and stronger Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance, which was forged in blood 70 years ago," according to JCS.
"The two sides agreed to beef up cooperation and coordination, and to work more closely for a firm readiness posture," JCS said.
Key pending issues include the combined military exercise slated for August. Seoul's defense ministry said discussions are under way with the U.S. about when and how to stage the summertime exercise amid North Korea's protest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas