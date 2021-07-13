S. Korea earn hard-fought draw vs. Argentina in Olympic football tuneup match

Four minutes later, midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong netted the stunning equalizer to cap off a South Korean surge. Kim Dong-hyun took a hard tackle while intercepting the ball at the right edge of the box, and Seol Young-woo flicked the loose ball over to the wide-open Lee outside the center of the box. The 23-year-old unleashed a thunderous shot that Jeremias Ledesma had no chance of stopping in the Argentine net.