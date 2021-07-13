USFK says 10 more coronavirus infections confirmed
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday it has confirmed 10 additional COVID-19 cases among service members and other related individuals.
Seven were reported at Camp Casey in the northern Gyeonggi Province area of Dongducheon, and one each at Camp Hovey, also in Dongducheon, the K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.
All of them tested positive last weekend, and the U.S. military and the South Korea's health authorities are tracing contacts, it added.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel to 1,030.
(END)
