(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 14)

However, it is not just difficult but undesirable to flip-flop on the country's energy policy. Considering the huge investment poured into building renewable energy infrastructure, the environment-friendly energy industry and the unchanged need for developing related technology, the government should keep a balance between its policy of nuclear phase-out and ways of making the most of the existing reactors. The conditional approval of the Shin-Hanul No. 1 reactor indicates that whoever takes power next May will have to come up with a better energy policy.

