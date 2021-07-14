Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Job growth extended to 4th month in June amid economic recovery

All News 08:03 July 14, 2021

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the fourth straight month in June, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign the job market is on a recovery path amid an economic recovery.

The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 582,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The June additions were lower than an on-year increase of 619,000 the previous month.

The country has reported job additions since March when 314,000 jobs were added on-year, the first job growth in 13 months.

The job market has shown signs of improvement due to a lower base effect and the economic recovery, according to the statistics agency.

But the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is widely expected to deal a blow to jobs in sectors providing face-to-face services as the toughest-ever virus curbs will likely dampen domestic demand.

The country on Monday implemented Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest level in its four-tier scheme, in the greater capital area for two weeks in a bid to stem spiking virus cases.

The country's jobless rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 3.8 percent last month.

In the April 14, 2021, file photo, jobseekers look at an employment information bulletin board at a job arrangement center in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#job market #jobless rate
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!