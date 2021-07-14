SK Telecom launches metaverse platform
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Wednesday it has launched a new metaverse platform in a move to capture growing demand for the technology as more users shift their daily activities to digital spaces amid the pandemic.
The metaverse refers to a shared virtual space where users interact with each other through digital avatars. The technology has gained popularity over the past year as the pandemic limits in-person contact.
SK Telecom said the mobile app-based platform ifland allows users to build their own avatars and explore 18 digital environments from an outdoor stage to a campsite.
The mobile carrier is eyeing more practical uses of the platform beyond social networking and has incorporated online meeting features, such as sharing PDF and MP4 files.
A single meeting on the platform can host up to 130 users, and the company plans for an update so that it can host large conferences attended by hundreds of users.
The platform is currently available on Google's Android operating system, with versions for Apple's iOS and Oculus Quest virtual reality devices in the works.
SK Telecom said it developed ifland based on its experience with its virtual meetup platform.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
-
Two killed in light plane crash
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday