Wednesday's weather forecast

July 14, 2021

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/26 Cloudy 20

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 33/25 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 32/24 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 33/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 20

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 10

