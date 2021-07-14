Banks' loan delinquency rate rises for 2nd month in May
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans rose for the second straight month in May due to an increase in overdue corporate and household loans, the financial watchdog said Wednesday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.32 percent at the end of May, up from 0.3 percent the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Banks' loan delinquency rate hit a record low of 0.28 percent in March.
Compared with a year earlier, the rate was down 0.11 percentage point in May.
The delinquency rate for corporate loans rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.41 percent in May, and the corresponding figure for household loans gained 0.01 percentage point to 0.2 percent.
For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.12 percent from a month earlier, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans rose 0.04 percentage point to 0.37 percent, the FSS said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
Two killed in light plane crash
-
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday