2 additional players for football club Seongnam test positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Seongnam FC announced Wednesday two additional players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total on the team to 11.
Previously, three players and six staff members from Seongnam had been infected with COVID-19.
The first positive case for the K League 1 was reported Sunday. The rest of the team, 46 players, coaches and staffers, immediately received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
Seongnam said the two newly infected players had initially tested negative. But they showed symptoms associated with the virus Tuesday and had to be tested again later that day.
Seongnam added that some other players who turned in negative results earlier in the week have begun exhibiting symptoms, likely because the incubation period of the virus has passed.
Some front office staff members of the club have been ordered into self-isolation until July 24 despite testing negative.
In addition to Seongnam, Jeju United and Daegu FC have each reported one positive COVID-19 case from the K League 1.
The league has said it isn't yet considering suspending the season, as its baseball cousin at the Korea Baseball Organization did on Monday, but it will move around matches involving clubs with infected players.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
Two killed in light plane crash
-
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday