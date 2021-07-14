Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on inflation woes
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, tracking overnight U.S. losses amid renewed inflationary pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.35 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,263.03 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a weak start as an estimate-beating 0.9 percent on-year increase in U.S. consumer prices in June fanned market worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hasten the time frame for tapering its asset-buying program.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.38 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 down 0.31 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively.
Amid record-breaking virus cases, the market's loss was limited on news that the country added jobs for four straight months in June.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.63 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.11 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.23 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.23 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,149.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
