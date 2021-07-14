Cheong Wa Dae reports 1st coronavirus infection among its staffers
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that one of its officials has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The official tested positive for the virus earlier in the day while working from home due to their spouse's fever symptom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
It is the first known coronavirus infection directly linked with the office of President Moon Jae-in.
Park said the official holds the rank of assistant secretary to the president but stopped short of revealing personal information, including their name and gender.
Cheong Wa Dae immediately took the measure of restricting access to the space where the official had worked and disinfecting it.
Coronavirus testing is under way for all other Cheong Wa Dae staffers who worked there with the official, Park added.
