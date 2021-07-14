Sillajen to raise 40 bln won via stock sale
All News 15:17 July 14, 2021
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Sillajen Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 40 billion won(US$34.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 12.5 million common shares at a price of 3,200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
