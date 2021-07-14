KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 230,000 0
Daewoong 38,200 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 8,050 DN 130
KAL 30,550 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,760 DN 40
LG Corp. 100,500 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 165,000 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 22,650 DN 200
L&L 14,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,300 UP 4,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,000 DN 800
Shinsegae 276,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE 38,550 DN 350
GCH Corp 33,850 UP 150
LotteChilsung 142,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,200 DN 100
POSCO 341,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 400
SamsungElec 79,500 DN 300
DongwonInd 253,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 94,600 DN 700
Nongshim 307,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 12,450 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,785 DN 85
HtlShilla 93,600 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 81,300 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 50,600 UP 950
LS 71,600 UP 900
GC Corp 322,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 44,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 252,000 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,170 DN 160
SKC 159,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 36,800 DN 100
Ottogi 528,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 35,350 DN 550
F&F Holdings 36,400 UP 50
HMM 42,900 DN 600
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
Two killed in light plane crash
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
Trump says he will 'blow up' Korea-U.S. alliance if reelected: book
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday