KumhoPetrochem 220,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 DN 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 0

KSOE 127,500 0

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,900 DN 750

OCI 116,000 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 60,600 UP 4,400

KorZinc 477,500 UP 47,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,590 DN 80

HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 1,600

IS DONGSEO 57,400 UP 100

S-Oil 102,000 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 223,500 UP 500

Mobis 282,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 1,100

S-1 83,000 DN 1,400

ZINUS 104,500 DN 2,500

Hanchem 238,000 UP 500

DWS 47,550 DN 900

KEPCO 24,750 DN 50

SamsungSecu 43,300 DN 300

KG DONGBU STL 16,900 DN 350

SKTelecom 320,000 DN 5,500

SNT MOTIV 68,900 DN 500

HyundaiElev 49,900 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 750

KUMHOTIRE 6,700 DN 220

Hanon Systems 16,250 0

SK 279,500 DN 3,000

ShinpoongPharm 63,700 DN 500

Handsome 40,850 DN 50

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

COWAY 77,500 DN 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 DN 2,000

IBK 10,200 DN 150

DONGSUH 29,600 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,050 UP 500

SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 UP 2,000

PanOcean 7,540 DN 200

(MORE)