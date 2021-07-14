KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 220,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 0
KSOE 127,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,900 DN 750
OCI 116,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,600 UP 4,400
KorZinc 477,500 UP 47,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,590 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 57,400 UP 100
S-Oil 102,000 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 223,500 UP 500
Mobis 282,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 1,100
S-1 83,000 DN 1,400
ZINUS 104,500 DN 2,500
Hanchem 238,000 UP 500
DWS 47,550 DN 900
KEPCO 24,750 DN 50
SamsungSecu 43,300 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 16,900 DN 350
SKTelecom 320,000 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 68,900 DN 500
HyundaiElev 49,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 6,700 DN 220
Hanon Systems 16,250 0
SK 279,500 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 63,700 DN 500
Handsome 40,850 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 77,500 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 DN 2,000
IBK 10,200 DN 150
DONGSUH 29,600 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 7,540 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
Two killed in light plane crash
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
-
Trump says he will 'blow up' Korea-U.S. alliance if reelected: book
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday