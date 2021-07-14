KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 25,100 DN 350
KT 32,950 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,550 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 1,000
KT&G 82,900 DN 900
DHICO 25,900 UP 400
Doosanfc 47,600 0
LG Display 23,200 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,650 DN 500
NAVER 444,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 162,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 778,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 121,000 DN 2,000
DSME 33,150 DN 400
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,340 DN 40
DongwonF&B 213,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 41,500 UP 200
LGH&H 1,703,000 DN 34,000
LGCHEM 844,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 52,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,550 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 161,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 261,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,600 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,100 DN 600
KIH 103,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 34,750 DN 100
GS 44,950 DN 300
CJ CGV 29,400 DN 450
LIG Nex1 41,050 DN 300
Fila Holdings 53,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,100 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,465 DN 120
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
Two killed in light plane crash
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine
Trump says he will 'blow up' Korea-U.S. alliance if reelected: book
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday