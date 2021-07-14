Home furnishing firm Hanssem to sell controlling stake to private equity firm IMM
All News 18:53 July 14, 2021
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co., a major South Korean home furnishing company, said Wednesday it plans to sell a controlling stake to private equity firm IMM.
IMM will begin due diligence of Hanssem and is expected to sign a final contract to buy the stake in the second half of this year.
If the contract is completed, IMM will become a major shareholder of Hanssem, market watchers said.
The size of the stake IMM will buy was not clear, but Hanssem's honorary chairman and 25 people who have a "special relationship" with him held 30.21 percent of stake in Hanssem as of end-March.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
Most Saved
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
Two killed in light plane crash
-
Trump says he will 'blow up' Korea-U.S. alliance if reelected: book
-
S. Korea to toughen social distancing in regions outside greater Seoul amid virus flare-up
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea likely to report record high of over 1,400 coronavirus cases Wednesday
-
S. Korea reports 252 breakthrough infections, 143 of them with Janssen vaccine