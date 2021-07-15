Any decision on U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise will be mutual: Pentagon spokesman
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The scope and timing of any joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States will be made in close consultation between the allies, a U.S. Defense Department spokesman said Wednesday, stressing that any decisions on joint drills have been and will continue to be mutual.
John Kirby also noted each exercise may look different because of changes in the security environment.
"What I can tell you is that, as in all military operations and exercises that we conduct on the peninsula, we do it in consultation and close coordination with our ROK allies," the Pentagon spokesman said at a press briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"I don't have every detail of every event. But I can tell you broadly, we're going to continue to remain committed to readiness and appropriate capabilities on the peninsula because we have such a serious commitment to our ROK allies," he added when asked about the possibility of an upcoming joint exercise being scaled down.
North Korea periodically lashes out at U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, accusing them of being war rehearsals while also calling them a hurdle to inter-Korean dialogue.
The allies are expected to stage their regular summertime joint event in August, but many believe Seoul may wish to scale it down amid its efforts to bring the recalcitrant North back to talks.
Kirby refused to answer a hypothetical question about what the U.S. would do if Seoul asked to reduce or postpone the upcoming exercise, but reiterated that any future decisions on such events will be mutual.
"The motto of, you know, "We Go Together," it's absolutely true, and that includes discussions about what training events are going to happen, how they're going to be scoped, when they're going to occur, how many people are going to participate, what activities they're going to conduct. All that's done in close coordination with our South Korean allies," he said, referring to the motto of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
"It's not unilateral. It's bilateral. It's with them and taking their concerns and their desires into account. It's a mutual decision when we conduct training events on the peninsula," he added.
Kirby also noted the scope and contents of a training exercise may change over time.
"The training regimen there and anywhere else around the world is a dynamic effort. It changes over time to include all kinds of regional security factors. as well as the readiness and capabilities of the units involved," he said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
