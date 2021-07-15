Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pandemic hits across country, areas outside of greater Seoul enter Level 2 social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Social distancing level raised to Level 2 outside of greater Seoul as 4th wave spreads across country (Kookmin Daily)
-- Public angry as vaccination system stalls for 3 hours (Donga llbo)
-- Virus spreading too quickly, daily cases expected to soon hit 2,000 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 4th wave of COVID-19 spreads rapidly, social distancing raised to Level 2 outside of greater Seoul (Segye Times)
-- Gov't sparks public anger over vaccination applications, system (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No. of self-employed business owners who employee part-time workers hits 31-year low (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 cases continue to soar, another access issue reported in vaccination system (Hankyoreh)
-- COVID-19 explodes, clouding antivirus measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shortage delays vaccinations for those in early 50s for 1 week (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't moves to help young S. Koreans with 'New Deal' ahead of presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit 1,615, a record for a single day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Another delay in vaccination as Korea battles fresh COVID-19 wave (Korea Herald)
-- COVID-19 spinning out of control in Korea (Korea Times)
