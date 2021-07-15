(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 15)

Except for the strict ban on private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. from Monday, the new four-tiered social distancing guidelines are milder than the earlier five-level set of rules. The new guidelines were drawn up with vaccinations seemed to be proceeding at a fast pace, and herd immunity was likely sooner rather than later. If the new distancing rules -- proposed by Blue House vaccine czar Ki Mo-ran and approved by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters last month -- cannot block the spread of the fourth wave, the government may have to come up with preemptive special measures to control the spread.