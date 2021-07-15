Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amicogen to raise 22.3 bln won via stock sale

All News 07:49 July 15, 2021

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Amicogen Inc. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 22.3 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 532,198 common shares at a price of 41,850 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#Amicogen, Inc.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!