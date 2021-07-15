Amicogen to raise 22.3 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:49 July 15, 2021
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Amicogen Inc. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 22.3 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 532,198 common shares at a price of 41,850 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
