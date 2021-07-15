Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

July 15, 2021

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 0

Suwon 33/25 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/25 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 30/25 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 80

Busan 31/25 Sunny 60

