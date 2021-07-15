Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 July 15, 2021
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 0
Suwon 33/25 Sunny 20
Cheongju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/25 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 30/25 Heavy Rain 60
Jeonju 33/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/25 Sunny 80
Busan 31/25 Sunny 60
(END)
