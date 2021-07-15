Ex-chief state auditor joins main opposition party in apparent bid to run for presidency
All News 11:00 July 15, 2021
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A former head of the state audit agency joined the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday in a move widely seen as a step toward running for the presidency.
Choe Jae-hyeong, the former chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), expressed his intention to join the PPP during his meeting with party Chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier in the day, according to party officials.
PPP plans to hold a ceremony later in the morning to welcome Choe's entrance into the party.
