Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in July

The Board will continue to conduct monetary policy in order to sustain the recovery of economic growth and stabilize consumer price inflation at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. The Board will maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy as there remain uncertainties posed by the virus, although the Korean economy is expected to continue its recovery and inflation to remain at a high level for some time. In this process the Board will judge whether it is appropriate to adjust the degree of accommodation while thoroughly assessing developments related to COVID-19, changes in the pace of growth and inflation, and the risk of a buildup of financial imbalances.

