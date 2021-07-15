Olympic baseball team adds teen pitcher to replace beleaguered infielder

On Wednesday, NC Dinos' second baseman Park Min-woo said he would remove himself from the national team after violating social distancing rules on private gatherings with his teammates. Park and three other Dinos players, plus two outside guests, met in a room at the team's road hotel in Seoul last week. Park, who was fully vaccinated as a member of the Olympic delegation, was the only person to emerge from the illegal meeting without a positive COVID-19 test. The outbreak on the Dinos, plus two more cases from the Doosan Bears, forced the KBO to suspend the regular season Monday.