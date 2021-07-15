EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- D.O., member of K-pop boy band EXO, on Thursday released the details of his debut solo EP ahead of the album's scheduled release later this month.
SM Entertainment earlier announced the singer will drop his first-ever solo release, titled "Empathy" in Korean, on July 26.
The eight-track album, which includes six new tracks in addition to two bonus tracks, will be fronted by the main track "Rose," the agency said Thursday. D.O. wrote the lyrics for "Rose," it added.
One of the bonus tracks will be an English version of "Rose," which SM Entertainment explained resembles "a scene from a 'high-teen' romance flick."
D.O. has taken part in several acting stints apart from his singing career. He was discharged from the military in January after serving his mandatory service starting July 2019.
