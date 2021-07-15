Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding achieves annual order target of US$14.9 bln

All News 11:37 July 15, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday that it has attained its annual order target by winning a 457.1 billion-won (US$398.4 million) order for two LNG carriers.

With the deal with an Asian company, KSOE has clinched orders valued at $15.2 billion in total so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $14.9 billion for the year, the company said.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the vessels by the end of 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory.

"KSOE will push ahead with a strategy to win more orders focusing on profits this year," said Park Joon-su, a spokesman at Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

