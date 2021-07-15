Choo Shin-soo to receive treatment, reunite with family in U.S. during KBO break
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea-based former major leaguer Choo Shin-soo will spend the next two weeks in the United States to receive treatment and spend time with his family, his club announced Thursday.
The SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Choo will depart for America on Saturday. He will have his left elbow and shoulder looked at by Dr. Keith Meister, the head physician for Choo's former major league club, Texas Rangers.
After 16 seasons in the bigs, Choo signed with the Landers in February this year. He traveled to South Korea alone, leaving his wife and three children behind in the U.S.
The KBO regular season has been suspended following five positive COVID-19 cases from two clubs. All games scheduled for this week have been pushed back to later in the year. The league had long planned to go on an Olympic break from next Monday to Aug. 9.
Choo, who was not selected to the Olympic team, will return to South Korea on Aug. 1.
In 75 games so far this year, Choo has batted .255/.404/.454 with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 15 steals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
