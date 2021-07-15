Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases continued to spike to just shy of a record high Thursday as the country implements stronger virus curbs in regions outside of the broader Seoul area to slow down the nationwide spread of the virus.
The country added 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,555 local infections, raising the total caseload to 173,511, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK stands pat as 4th wave of outbreaks ups uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent as the country is grappling with the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, which put the greater Seoul area under the highest level of virus restrictions.
As widely expected, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the base rate steady in this year's fifth rate-setting meeting.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Cheonghae anti-piracy unit off Africa reports 6 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- Six service members aboard a South Korean destroyer on anti-piracy missions off the coast of Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday, sparking fears of collective infections among some 300 people living on the same vessel.
The infections appeared to have begun after the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great carrying the Cheonghae Unit was docked at a nearby port from June 28-July 1 to load supplies, and poor initial response to suspicious symptoms could have spread the virus, according to a ministry briefing.
-----------------
U.S. extends waiver for Iran to use frozen funds to pay debt to S. Korean firms: source
WASHINGTON -- The United States has been allowing Iran to use its funds held in South Korea and Japan to pay its debts to South Korean and Japanese exporters, an informed source said Wednesday.
The U.S. State Department has also signed an extension of the waiver that has been in place since March, according to the source, who spoke to Yonhap on condition of anonymity.
-----------------
Support rating for ex-top prosecutor Yoon dips below 30 pct for 1st time in 4 months: poll
SEOUL -- The support rating for former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the front-running presidential contender, dived below the 30 percent level for the first time in four months over a series of allegations raised against his wife and mother-in-law, the latest poll on major hopefuls showed Thursday.
The fall diminished Yoon's opinion poll lead over runner-up Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung to within the poll's margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.
-----------------
Olympic baseball team adds teen pitcher to replace beleaguered infielder
SEOUL -- Defending Olympic baseball champion South Korea added a left-handed pitcher to its roster Thursday, a day after an infielder took himself off the squad after breaching coronavirus safety protocols.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that Lotte Giants' 19-year-old lefty Kim Jin-uk will be the 11th pitcher on the Olympic team.
-----------------
Hundreds of merchants hold late night drive-through rally against COVID-19 restrictions
SEOUL -- More than 400 small business owners held a drive-through rally late Wednesday night to protest the government's strengthened COVID-19 restrictions in light of a recent flare-up of infections, organizers said.
The merchants, who united under the banner of a national emergency committee for small business owners, drove around 11 kilometers from Yeouido Park in western Seoul to Daehangno near the city center flashing their hazard lights as a sign of protest.
-----------------
Air passenger traffic falls 29 pct in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's air passenger traffic fell 29 percent in the first half from a year earlier amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the transport ministry said Thursday.
From January to June, the number of passengers on domestic and international routes fell to 16.67 million from 23.58 million in the year-ago period, as governments imposed entry restrictions due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
