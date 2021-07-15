(LEAD) Local official accuses baseball players of covering up social distancing violation

Of the four athletes, Park Min-woo, fully vaccinated as a member of the Olympic baseball team, escaped infection, while his three teammates -- Park Sok-min, Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki -- and the two guests all tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak on the Dinos, along with two cases on the Doosan Bears, forced the KBO to slam the brakes on the regular season Monday. All games set for this week have been postponed to later in the year, while the July 19-Aug. 9 Olympic break had already been in place. KBO teams will have gone nearly a full month without a game once the season resumes on Aug. 10.