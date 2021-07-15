S. Korea's steel, aluminum industries among victims of new EU carbon policy
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Thursday its steel and aluminum sectors are expected to be affected by the European Union's carbon border tax.
The remark came a day after the EU announced it plans to implement the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which centers on levying a "carbon price" on imports of certain products into the bloc.
In detail, importers must purchase "carbon certificates" corresponding to the amount of carbon spent on producing the products. Accordingly, products with higher carbon emissions will lose their price competitiveness in the European market.
South Korea believes the new policy may have an adverse impact on the steel and aluminum segment.
Asia's No. 4 economy shipped US$1.5 billion worth of steel products to the EU in 2020, down 28 percent from a year earlier. Outbound shipments of aluminum also came to $186 million last year.
South Korea has been expressing concerns over the CBAM, insisting the policy fall in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization, and that it must not serve as an unnecessary trade barrier.
The ministry said it plans to continue carrying out a thorough analysis of the CBAM and continue negotiations with the EU.
South Korea has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2050.
South Korea's leading steelmaker, POSCO, has also pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by exploring a range of low carbon solutions to accelerate its decarbonization through alternative and innovative technologies.
"The government and business community should work together to ensure that the South Korean steel companies' efforts to reduce carbon emissions are reflected in the carbon border adjustment mechanism and the mechanism does not become an unfair trade barrier," a South Korean steel industry official said. He asked not to be identified.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
