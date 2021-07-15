N.K. foreign ministry slams Japan's defense white paper as 'paper on reinvasion'
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed Japan for labeling Pyongyang's arms development "a grave and imminent threat" to regional peace and stability in its latest defense policy paper.
Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the ministry-affiliated Institute for Studies of Japan, made the case in an article published on the ministry's website, calling the paper a "White Paper on Reinvasion" that shows Tokyo's "undisguised ambition of reinvasion."
"The 'White Paper on Defense' issued by Japan this time is nothing but revelation of its ulterior motive to cover up its true colors as the main culprit responsible for disturbing peace and security of the region and push ahead with its attempts to fabricate a wartime constitution and become a military power by maximizing the 'threats' from its neighbors," the article said.
The article comes in response to Japan's recent white paper on defense, which said that Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development poses a grave threat to the region and to the international community.
In the white paper, Japan also laid claim to the East Sea islets of Dokdo, saying the territorial issue remains "unresolved."
The article did not mention Japan's renewed claims to Dokdo.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
-
Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
Young S. Koreans turn to leftover Pfizer vaccine doses amid COVID-19 resurgence
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to fresh high of over 1,600, non-Seoul area also under toughened curbs
-
Hundreds of merchants hold late night drive-through rally against COVID-19 restrictions