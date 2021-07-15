S. Korean PM to join virtual APEC summit on pandemic
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will participate in a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on COVID-19 this week, his office announced Thursday.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to chair the emergency summit of APEC member states on Friday.
In the session, Kim is expected to speak about South Korea's role in regional efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
Other participants will reportedly include U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
APEC is a forum of 21 Asia-Pacific economies, and New Zealand is the host of this year's meetings. An annual APEC summit is slated for November.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
-
Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
Young S. Koreans turn to leftover Pfizer vaccine doses amid COVID-19 resurgence
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to fresh high of over 1,600, non-Seoul area also under toughened curbs
-
Hundreds of merchants hold late night drive-through rally against COVID-19 restrictions