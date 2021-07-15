KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 57,600 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,450 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 100
Kogas 35,600 UP 200
Hanwha 30,650 UP 250
SK hynix 123,500 0
DB HiTek 66,200 UP 1,800
CJ 104,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 676,000 UP 10,000
JWPHARMA 30,250 UP 350
NEXENTIRE 9,380 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 137,000 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 16,650 UP 250
KCC 318,000 UP 7,500
SKBP 128,500 DN 2,000
Daesang 27,600 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 6,160 UP 10
HITEJINRO 35,650 UP 400
Yuhan 62,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 115,000 UP 3,000
DL 80,700 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,050 UP 50
KIA CORP. 88,200 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 38,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 21,150 UP 400
LX INT 31,150 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 2,815 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 UP 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 3,455 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 245,000 UP 4,000
GS 44,500 DN 450
FOOSUNG 13,000 UP 500
CJ CGV 29,850 UP 450
LIG Nex1 41,400 UP 350
SK Innovation 267,000 DN 3,500
