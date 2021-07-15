KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 461,000 UP 9,000
SamyangFood 95,000 UP 5,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 53,000 DN 400
POONGSAN 38,350 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 UP 300
Hansae 22,650 UP 300
LX HAUSYS 104,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 42,200 UP 750
CSWIND 80,800 UP 400
GKL 16,400 UP 200
L&L 14,050 DN 100
BoryungPharm 23,100 UP 450
KOLON IND 84,000 DN 400
HanmiPharm 337,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,560 UP 40
emart 159,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY514 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 55,900 UP 700
HANJINKAL 64,800 UP 400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 634,000 UP 66,000
Hanssem 124,000 DN 22,500
BukwangPharm 22,250 UP 1,750
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,100 DN 600
Daewoong 38,200 0
TaekwangInd 1,110,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,040 DN 10
KAL 30,800 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,810 UP 50
LG Corp. 99,400 DN 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 164,500 DN 500
AmoreG 62,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 231,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,400 UP 400
Shinsegae 279,500 UP 3,000
Hyosung 125,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 331,500 UP 24,500
LOTTE 39,050 UP 500
SGBC 95,500 UP 900
(MORE)
