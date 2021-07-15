KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GCH Corp 33,800 DN 50
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,250 UP 50
POSCO 346,000 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 56,100 UP 700
SamsungElec 80,600 UP 1,100
NHIS 12,700 UP 250
DongwonInd 257,500 UP 4,500
LS 71,100 DN 500
GC Corp 321,500 DN 500
GS E&C 44,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 UP 5,000
SK Discovery 50,900 UP 300
KPIC 252,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,270 UP 100
SKC 167,500 UP 8,000
GS Retail 37,200 UP 400
Ottogi 558,000 UP 30,000
IlyangPharm 35,600 UP 250
F&F Holdings 37,050 UP 650
MERITZ SECU 4,885 UP 100
HtlShilla 94,400 UP 800
Hanmi Science 80,300 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 188,500 UP 5,500
KSOE 127,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 150
OCI 116,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 60,700 UP 100
KorZinc 495,000 UP 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,620 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 80,000 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 57,100 DN 300
S-Oil 101,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 240,500 UP 17,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,500 DN 500
HMM 43,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 95,500 UP 3,400
KumhoPetrochem 220,000 DN 500
Mobis 286,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 300
(MORE)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
-
Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
Young S. Koreans turn to leftover Pfizer vaccine doses amid COVID-19 resurgence
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to fresh high of over 1,600, non-Seoul area also under toughened curbs
-
Hundreds of merchants hold late night drive-through rally against COVID-19 restrictions