KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-1 83,300 UP 300
ZINUS 107,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 249,500 UP 11,500
DWS 45,450 DN 2,100
KEPCO 25,050 UP 300
SamsungSecu 44,550 UP 1,250
KG DONGBU STL 16,850 DN 50
SKTelecom 320,000 0
SNT MOTIV 68,800 DN 100
HyundaiElev 50,300 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,150 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 6,840 UP 140
Hanon Systems 16,250 0
SK 278,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 65,000 UP 1,300
Handsome 41,050 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 77,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,000 UP 1,000
IBK 10,350 UP 150
DONGSUH 29,700 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 0
PanOcean 7,510 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 25,600 UP 500
KT 33,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 20,100 UP 550
LG Uplus 14,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,900 UP 400
KT&G 83,400 UP 500
DHICO 26,050 UP 150
Doosanfc 48,700 UP 1,100
LG Display 23,550 UP 350
Kangwonland 26,000 UP 350
NAVER 449,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 159,500 DN 2,500
NCsoft 804,000 UP 26,000
(MORE)
