KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 15, 2021

KIWOOM 121,000 0
DSME 33,550 UP 400
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,290 DN 50
DongwonF&B 219,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 43,000 UP 1,500
LGH&H 1,699,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 818,000 DN 26,000
KEPCO E&C 55,500 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,650 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 161,000 0
Celltrion 266,500 UP 5,500
Huchems 23,900 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,500 UP 400
KIH 103,500 0
LOTTE Himart 35,450 UP 700
DoubleUGames 61,600 UP 300
CUCKOO 121,000 0
COSMAX 138,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 168,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 64,000 UP 1,100
SKCHEM 255,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 UP 10,000
HDC-OP 32,300 0
INNOCEAN 64,800 UP 500
HYOSUNG TNC 935,000 UP 37,000
Doosan Bobcat 48,700 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,900 DN 100
SKBS 154,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 0
Netmarble 138,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70300 UP800
ORION 122,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 UP 100
HYBE 319,500 UP 500
SK ie technology 204,500 DN 4,500
DL E&C 149,500 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,900 UP 100
(END)

