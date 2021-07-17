Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government has released footage of the U.S. Air Force's bombing of Yongsan in July 1950 during the Korean War, images that have previously been unseen in the country.
On July 16, 1950, U.S. Air Force planes dropped bombs on the central Seoul district of Yongsan to reclaim the capital city from invading North Korean forces.
The footage, which was obtained from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, shows the bombs being dropped on Yongsan, the city going up in smoke and bodies strewn on the ground.
To mark the anniversary of the event, the city government is showing the footage, along with 17 videos and 80 photographs that have been edited from it, at a special exhibition at the Yongsan City Memorial Exhibition.
As part of the special exhibit, the city has also reorganized the hall's existing archives under the four themes of bombing, homecoming, restoration and reconstruction.
This section of the exhibit chronicles the suffering of people during the war and the reconstruction process after the armistice signing in July 1953.
The exhibit opened Saturday on a reservation-only basis, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per hour, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.
Reservations can be made online at: https://yeyak.seoul.go.kr. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday to Saturday.
The footage can also be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuTkIdudM36VV5SQnToDMMA
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(3rd LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(4th LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(2nd LD) Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
Officials from far-right Japanese party protest S. Korean banners at Olympic village
-
4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) Young vacationers flock to Jeju undaunted by 4th wave of pandemic