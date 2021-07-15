S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 15, 2021
All News 16:30 July 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.906 0.850 +5.6
2-year TB 1.313 1.196 +11.7
3-year TB 1.497 1.390 +10.7
10-year TB 2.024 2.008 +1.6
2-year MSB 1.302 1.188 +11.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.938 1.869 +6.9
91-day CD 0.690 0.690 0.0
(END)
