Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(LEAD) Influx of vacationers to beaches, mountains feared to fuel spread of COVID-19
SEOUL -- Local governments in charge of antivirus measures at popular summer vacation destinations are on high alert for a massive influx of vacationers from the greater Seoul area and other regions hit by a surge of COVID-19 cases.
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases have been in excess of 1,500 in recent days, with the capital area accounting for approximately three-fourths of the total.
----------------
Boryeong Mud Festival scaled back amid COVID-19 spikes
BORYEONG, South Korea -- This year's Boryeong Mud Festival, one of the nation's most celebrated summer events, will scale down in-person programs due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, organizers said Thursday.
The 24th annual mud extravaganza is scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 1 on Daecheon Beach in the central city of Boryeong, 190 kilometers south of Seoul. It will take place in a hybrid format with 11 online and eight offline programs.
----------------
Moon orders dispatch of medical staff, goods to treat Korean troops abroad infected with coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday ordered the mobilization of an aerial refueling and transport aircraft to provide swift medical support for the South Korean troop members abroad infected with COVID-19, his office said.
The president issued the message in connection with the report that six crew members in a mission aboard the country's naval destroyer operating off the coast of Africa have tested positive for the virus. They belong to the anti-piracy and counterterrorism Cheonghae Unit, of which operating area includes the Strait of Hormuz as well.
----------------
(3rd LD) BOK keeps hawkish stance, holds rate amid 4th wave of outbreaks
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections but strongly hinted it may conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike by the end of this year.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank will review whether a policy adjustment is needed at next month's rate-setting meeting, maintaining his hawkish stance on inflation and financial imbalances.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up on Fed's comments, improved China data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Thursday as investors are relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish stance, with China's economic indicators signaling that the global recovery is on track. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.41 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 3,286.22 points.
----------------
Son of slain fisheries official files damages suit against Coast Guard, calls for apology
SEOUL -- The son of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea's military last year filed a damages suit against the country's Coast Guard on Thursday, demanding an apology for defaming the deceased's family.
On Sept. 22, 2020, North Korean soldiers fatally shot the 47-year-old man, who was floating in North Korean waters in the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to Seoul's military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
----------------
S. Korean PM to join virtual APEC summit on pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will participate in a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on COVID-19 this week, his office announced Thursday.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to chair the emergency summit of APEC member states on Friday.
----------------
N.K. foreign ministry slams Japan's defense white paper as 'paper on reinvasion'
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed Japan for labeling Pyongyang's arms development "a grave and imminent threat" to regional peace and stability in its latest defense policy paper.
Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the ministry-affiliated Institute for Studies of Japan, made the case in an article published on the ministry's website, calling the paper a "White Paper on Reinvasion" that shows Tokyo's "undisguised ambition of reinvasion."
