Air Busan to raise 250 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:31 July 15, 2021

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 250 billion won(US$219 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 111.85 million common shares at a price of 2,235 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
