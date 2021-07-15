USFK reports 26 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-two U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) service members and four affiliated individuals tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Thursday, amid a new wave of the pandemic in South Korea and abroad.
Five of the service members were confirmed to have been infected upon arrival here from the U.S. between June 25 and July 9.
The remaining American soldiers were stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Camp Cacey in Dongducheon, Camp Carroll in the southeastern city of Daegu, and the K-16, Kunsan and Suwon Air Bases, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, according to the USFK.
In addition, three South Koreans working for the U.S. military and an American civilian stationed at the K-16 base also contracted the virus, it added.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated community to 1,062.
The USFK has reported a series of infections from its bases across the country in recent weeks, though it completed vaccinating more than 80 percent of its population.
South Korea has reported a drastic surge in new cases over the past several days. The country added 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,555 local infections, on Thursday, raising the total caseload to 173,511, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
-
Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
Young S. Koreans turn to leftover Pfizer vaccine doses amid COVID-19 resurgence
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to fresh high of over 1,600, non-Seoul area also under toughened curbs
-
Hundreds of merchants hold late night drive-through rally against COVID-19 restrictions