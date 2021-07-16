Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choe Jae-hyeong, former BAI chairman, joins main opposition party to run for presidency, 17 days after he resigned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'No closed day for 36 years,' restaurant owner sheds tears over recent closure under Level 4 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Six unvaccinated service members infected with COVID-19 at anti-piracy and counterterrorism Cheonghae Unit (Donga Ilbo)
-- South Korea of today seen through eyes of MZ generations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Employment insurance funds drop by 23 trillion won under Moon government (Segye Times)
-- Self-employed cry on streets as gov't closes its ears to their plight (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No vaccines have been sent to service members working overseas, putting 300 of them in the Gulf of Aden at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choe Jae-hyeong joins main opposition party to run for presidency, 17 days after he resigned (Hankyoreh)
-- EU carbon border tax likely to shake export-driven Korean economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- EU moves to embrace virtual currency, time of no ready money moves step closer (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yeouido financial districts hit with COVID-19, all workers there to get surveillance testing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cluster breaks out on destroyer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Will South Korea move past 'semi-lockdown' on July 25? (Korea Herald)
-- 'K-quarantine' faces crisis amid 4th wave of infections (Korea Times)
