Education ministry plans to use supplementary budget to reduce classroom crowding amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Education will use a supplementary budget to alleviate classroom crowding in order to bring more students back into school buildings come September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry's document has shown.
According to the document shared with Yonhap News Agency by Rep. Lee Eun-ju of the minor opposition Justice Party on Thursday, the ministry asked education officials nationwide to use the supplementary budget, 6.36 trillion won (US$5.5 billion) in total, to solve the problem of overcrowded classrooms, by building, for example, makeshift classrooms.
The decision came after packed classrooms, usually more than 30 students each, are seen as one of the major obstacles to the ministry's plan to expand in-person classes in the fall semester.
The ministry has been seeking to bring all students back into classrooms out of concerns over a widening gap in educational achievements, among other things, amid the protracted pandemic. As the fourth wave of the coronavirus infections swept the country, however, the ministry said earlier this month that a full resumption of classes will hinge on the severity of the pandemic.
Rep. Lee said six regional education offices -- Seoul, Daegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, Chungcheong Province and Jeju -- specifically raised the issue of crowded classrooms as a problem they will tackle with the support of the budget.
Calling the move "meaningful," the lawmaker said the ministry should work toward reducing the average number of students in a class ultimately down to 20.
According to the ministry, 1,374, or 11.5 percent of the total 11,942 schools nationwide, have at least one or more classes with more than 30 students. Middle schools took up the largest number at 812, followed by elementary schools at 350 and high schools at 212.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
(2nd LD) Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
(LEAD) New cases further inch down to 1,400s, tougher distancing measures eyed outside capital